 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $254,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $254,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $254,900

Move in ready 4/2, remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, Large covered side deck great for grilling that wraps around to a large deck overlooking your private back yard with new detached garage, she shed and storage buildings. Can be used as a workshop. All outbuildings have electricity. Large family room with a wood burning fireplace. Sunroom overlooks your beautiful back yard with lots of natural light and an abundance of windows. Large master has access to the large deck out back.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored
State and Regional News

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored

  • Updated

An Alabama-based Army surgeon who has previously claimed the COVID vaccine contained a substance found in antifreeze testified this week the military has ignored her warnings about the shot. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an aviation safety officer and Army flight surgeon stationed at Fort Rucker, spoke this week at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. Testifying ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert