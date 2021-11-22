4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $254,900

Move in ready 4/2, remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, Large covered side deck great for grilling that wraps around to a large deck overlooking your private back yard with new detached garage, she shed and storage buildings. Can be used as a workshop. All outbuildings have electricity. Large family room with a wood burning fireplace. Sunroom overlooks your beautiful back yard with lots of natural light and an abundance of windows. Large master has access to the large deck out back.