4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $255,000

Beautiful home in Hidden Lake East. This home features low maintenance brick exterior, Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath, vinyl plank flooring in entire house. Kitchen island & walk-in Pantry, SS Appliances, open concept living,. Charging Station in entry, sizable laundry, rear covered patio, Private master suite featuring double vanity with linen, and large walk in closet.

