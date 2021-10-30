Beautiful home in Hidden Lake East. This home features low maintenance brick exterior, Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath, vinyl plank flooring in entire house. Kitchen island & walk-in Pantry, SS Appliances, open concept living,. Charging Station in entry, sizable laundry, rear covered patio, Private master suite featuring double vanity with linen, and large walk in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $255,000
