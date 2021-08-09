 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $257,900

Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the very popular Grove Park S/D in W Dothan! This home features a split, open floor plan and is move in ready! It's also has front and very spacious back porch that is perfect for entertaining! This tree lined neighborhood also has 3 neighborhood parks! This one won't last long!

