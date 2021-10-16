4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $259,900

This immaculate brick home situated on a corner lot in the prestigious subdivision of Hidden Lake is a must-see. It features an open floor plan, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, an island, LVP flooring, walk-in closets, built-in desk, a mudroom, large laundry room, and many other features. The backyard offers a great entertainment space with an extended patio and a privacy fence. This home is located within 2 minutes of the Alabama Osteopathic School of Medicine.