This lovely home is under construction and the pictures depict a similar FREEPORT that is a model in another community. We have a completed FREEPORT 4/2 smart home and this one is under construction. So come on over to Halls Creek Subdivision and take a look at both of them with our on site sales agents and enjoy your day shopping for houses! Our homes come with a 14 Seer Heat pump and energy saving Low E Double pane windows. Enjoy the 48 gallon water heater by from AO Smith and a double car garage with garage door openers. There is nothing like a brand new clean home in Halls Creek Subdivision with easy access to everything! Come on, move to Dothan, AL!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $263,400
