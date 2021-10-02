 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $264,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $264,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $264,500

This home features low maintenance brick exterior, granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath, kitchen island and corner pantry, split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, rear covered patio, mud area with charging station, bench located in bedroom hall, private master suite featuring tile walled shower, soaking tub, his and hers vanities, linen cabinet and lg walk in closet. Hidden Lake East has a community playground and private lake.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert