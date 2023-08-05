Welcome to our newest 4/2 spacious 1497 sq ft, home in the FREEPORT design. The Freeport is similar to our favorite CALI model, this plan offers plenty of room to grow or downsize. You will love the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. Everyone can have their own space or gather in the large family room and enjoy the open spaces. NOTE: Actual home is under construction. Pictures depict a similar completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. All homes are new construction and nearing completion a closing date by the end of August. We hope to see you at the Model home soon, it's ready to preview as the finishes are the same but it is STAGED! We are READY TO CLOSE BY THE END OF AUGUST. You have to come to see this one!