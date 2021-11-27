4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $268,799

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Refined foyer entry way joins to the formal dining room. The large great room opens into the spacious kitchen finished with granite countertops and a large island.