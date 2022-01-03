4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $269,000

Remodeled Move-In ready house in established Lexington subdivision. Oval circular subdivision for peaceful walking and fair size between lots makes this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom fenced in house Ready To Go. Wood/LVT ALL throughout house. Screened in back patio/porch area and there is a landing area on the 2nd floor that could be used as like a 2nd living room. Incredible bang for your buck, schedule a tour pronto.