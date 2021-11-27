 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $269,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $269,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $269,500

This immaculate 4BR/2BA brick home located in a prestigious neighborhood with sidewalks features hardwood floors, fireplace, SS appliances, screened-in porch, sunroom/dining room, fruit trees, koi pond, circle drive for additional parking, & much more. Also included a bonus room with option to use as 5th bedroom, storage room, & walk-in attic space with potential of ROI if finished out to create more livable sq ft. Seller to pay up to $5,000 toward closing costs with a firm offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert