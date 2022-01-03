 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $269,700

Well maintained 4 BR/3BA w/open floor plan & split bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, glass cabinet doors & stainless appliances; nice light fixtures & specialty moldings w/high ceilings. Private corner lot, wood privacy fence & screened in porch. Floored attic (w/walk up stairs) is 750 sq ft, could be 550 sq ft of living space if finished. Quiet Neighborhood, short walk to Westgate Trails & centrally located to schools, restaurants, retail & schools...

