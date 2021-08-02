Stately all-brick 4bed/3 bath Garden District home for less than $90/sqft!! 3003 Sqft with updates everywhere! New roof 2 years ago, new windows 5 years ago, new fixtures, ceiling fans, and front door. Upgraded kitchen with granite and large sink. Open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout. Remodeled ensuite bathroom with large tub. Large family room with two large storage rooms. Computer room. Large pantry. Large landscaped fenced-in yard with Azaleas. 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2021 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Ba…
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number …