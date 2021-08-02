4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $270,000

Stately all-brick 4bed/3 bath Garden District home for less than $90/sqft!! 3003 Sqft with updates everywhere! New roof 2 years ago, new windows 5 years ago, new fixtures, ceiling fans, and front door. Upgraded kitchen with granite and large sink. Open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout. Remodeled ensuite bathroom with large tub. Large family room with two large storage rooms. Computer room. Large pantry. Large landscaped fenced-in yard with Azaleas. 2 car garage.