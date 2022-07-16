 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $274,000

Beautiful home on a corner lot located in Brookdale. Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, granite, hardwood flooring, covered front and rear porches, fenced back yard and an unfinished bonus area. Brookdale subdivision is centrally located to both hospitals and convenient to local shopping and dining facilities.

