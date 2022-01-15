4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $274,799

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...