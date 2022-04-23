 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $274,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $274,900

LIKE NEW! This home is only 2 years old! MOVE IN READY! Located in the beautiful Hidden Lake East Subdivision! 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms open floor plan. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Beautiful neutral colors throughout. Large Master suite with a split floor plan. Large garage, corner lot and already fenced in backyard!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert