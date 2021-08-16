4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $275,000

This beautiful custom home has been 100% redesigned inside and out with a new metal roof, epoxy and wood flooring, wiring including GFI plugs in wet areas, plumbing, security system, solar lighting, stove, microwave, DW, in-line water filtration system, tubs, showers, landscaping, LED lights in all rooms, textured walls and ceilings, and barn-style doors throughout the home. Each room has its own unique design!! You will definitely love the comfort of this home!!