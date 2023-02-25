This beautiful home was built only 7 years ago and is in fantastic shape! Moving into this home will feel like buying something brand new! The home features four bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master has a separate shower and bath tub with a double vanity counter top and a walk in closet! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island overlooking the living room. The living room features plenty of space for hosting and or relaxing after a long day with a custom mantel and electric fireplace to go along with it! The home is perfect size and the two care garage makes it that much better. Be sure to look at this home while you can as this coveted neighborhood is sure to move quickly! Gas available.