4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

This home features low maintenance brick exterior, well designed open floor plan/split floor plan. Sizable Laundry, kitchen island and pantry, stainless steel appliances. Entry Bench in mud room, Walk-in storage closet, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring his and her sinks with a linen cabinet, 5ft shower, compartmented water closet and Large walk in closet. Located in desirable subdivision and minutes away from Hwy 231. Rehobeth school district.

