This home features low maintenance brick exterior, well designed open floor plan/split floor plan. Sizable Laundry, kitchen island and pantry, stainless steel appliances. Entry Bench in mud room, Walk-in storage closet, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring his and her sinks with a linen cabinet, 5ft shower, compartmented water closet and Large walk in closet. Located in desirable subdivision and minutes away from Hwy 231. Rehobeth school district.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Miss Alabama USA Katelyn Vinson is among the contestants hinting the pageant’s result was predetermined after saying she “never stood a chance…
Eight high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have now earned a state playoff spot with more trying to move into the pict…
ENTERPRISE — The family of a man who was fatally shot during a Wednesday night incident that occurred in the Enterprise Walmart store here say…
Harper Kate Wilks won the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival during the annual pageant at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night…
Fort Rucker will become Fort Novosel by Jan. 1, 2024, if not sooner.
HARTFORD – A company that manufactures gloves and shoe covers will bring 80 jobs to the Wiregrass with plans to begin operations in 2023.
Buddy’s market in Sneads has been an iconic presence on the U.S. Highway 90 landscape for decades. It is usually referred to as Buddy’s fruit …
Nearly two years ago, Izell Reese pitched an idea to city leaders of having a flag football facility in the city of Dothan.
HARTFORD — Highway expansion projects rarely satisfy everybody.
This is the third time that Veronica Stephenson has directed “Steel Magnolias” as an Enterprise High School theater production, but it’s the f…