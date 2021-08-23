4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

This is a must see!!! Newly renovated mid-century modern home. 4 bedrooms 2 baths . Open floor plan with LOTS of windows. Fireplace. Home was completely remodeled just 2 years ago. Many aspects of the original home preserved with the conveniences of today added. Stainless appliances. Beautiful corner lot with a new sprinkler system and underground dog fence!. Too much to list!!! MOVE IN READY. Better hurry on this one! Owners are MOTIVATED TO SELL!!!