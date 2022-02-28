 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

STUNNING DEPARTURE FROM ORDINARY!What a Wonderful Blend of Yesterday's Grandeur & Today's Ultimate Design - Updates: Roof, H/AC, Plumb/Electric, Int/Ext Paint, Interior Doors, Lighting & Fans with Bluetooth Technology - New Kitchen Features Shaker Cabinetry, Quartz Tops, Stainless Appliances Highlighted by Custom Designed Backsplash - New Baths Complete with Floating Cabinetry & Schulter Systems -TOUR PHOTOS TO ADMIRE THIS GARDEN DISTRICT HOME WHERE OLD WORLD ELEGANCE MEETS HIGH TECH DESIGN

