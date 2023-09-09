There is nothing like a brand new home. This floor plan is under construction and is our most popular 4/2 bath called the CALI! The pictures in this listing are of the Model and you can get a feel of a completed home by stopping by to view it. You will enjoy the wide foyer that leads you from the front to the back of the open spaces in the family room/dining area to the individual spaces that this home will afford you. Whether you have children or you work from home...the CALI will bring you much joy over the years to come. Drive by our model first and see the finished and decorated home that could be yours! We have two available now ready to close, and two under construction as of 9.7.23 with a completion date by December, 2023. Call your favorite Realtor and let us share how we can help you get a new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,400
