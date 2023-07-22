Welcome to Halls Creek. Improved Price Reduction! We are ready to showcase our DR Horton Homes! Yes! 5 Brand New Homes are ready for viewing! This active listing is DR Horton's Most popular Plan. the CALI! A spacious 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths smart home with1747 sq .ft of pleasure to live in. WOW!!! As you enter the wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath There is another bedroom/office next to the laundry room just as you come in from the garage entering the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. You can sit at your huge island or eat-in dining area for family meals. Relax in the open spaced living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Off the living area you have the master suite with a huge closet in your attached bath with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is under construction. Pictures depict a similar to be completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. Buyer and their agent should satisfy themselves to pertinent information. One Year Termite Bond.