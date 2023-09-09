We are building again here in Halls Creek! We make it easy! This location is perfect to drive to the beach for a weekend or the lake/river for the day. Easy access to I10 in Florida via 231 South. This listing is our 4/2 Cali Plan that is a perfect home for any size family or individual. Come see our Model Home located at 100 Oliver Dr, Dothan, AL that you can see completed and furnished. If you are moving in about 3 months this new construction home will be perfect! But, if you need a home now, we can show you two homes that are available and move in ready. Call your local real estate agent or come by yourself. Our hours are 10-6 Monday - Saturday and 1 - 6 Sunday with no appt. necessary but requested. Please have the buyer and their agent verify all Pertinent information with the sales center on site @ Halls Creek.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He was having a great fall camp. Doing a great job on special teams, made a lot of progress as a receiver so we’d love to get him back.”
“I had players crying,” first-year Barbour County coach Derrick Levett said in a phone interview.
The sport of tennis has long been a part of the lives of Dothan's Amy and Brad Brown.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…
Though it was a rough day on Tuesday, Floyd feels the Eagles can go nowhere but up.