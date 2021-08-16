 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,500

Extremely well kept 4 bedroom home in a terrific neighborhood that is super convenient to grocery, shopping and healthcare! This beauty has curb appeal, open floor plan, and split bedrooms...what everyone seems to desire! The master suite boasts a separate tub and spacious shower. The kitchen is open to a breakfast nook & grand room yet the home has a separate dining room for those special gatherings with family or friends! Fenced backyard with a covered/uncovered patio!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert