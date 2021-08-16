4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,500

Extremely well kept 4 bedroom home in a terrific neighborhood that is super convenient to grocery, shopping and healthcare! This beauty has curb appeal, open floor plan, and split bedrooms...what everyone seems to desire! The master suite boasts a separate tub and spacious shower. The kitchen is open to a breakfast nook & grand room yet the home has a separate dining room for those special gatherings with family or friends! Fenced backyard with a covered/uncovered patio!