Gorgeous, upgraded new construction in Hidden Lake East Subdivision. This brick beauty boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and 2104 square feet. Open floor plan with upgraded lighting throughout. Kitchen has SS appliances including refrigerator and granite countertops. Split floor plan for extra privacy. Master Bathroom has his and her sinks and granite countertops. Don't let this opportunity to save BIG slip away! Swing by and see your new home today!