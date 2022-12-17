4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $282,500

This Rehobeth-zoned home in Park Ridge subdivision is a short walk to the community pool! The yard is a premium for the neighborhood, as it's level and open, with no home built behind it for added privacy. The foyer opens to the formal dining area, both with wainscotting. Continue into the grandroom with a double tray ceiling with an accent wall and trim, tiffany style ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, and an eat-at kitchen bar leading to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features wood cabinet, granite counters, including a long island, stone tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a pantry. The primary bedroom is at the back of the home, it's spacious with an walk-in closet and an en-suite bath with double sinks set in a granite vanity top, soaking tub beneath a privacy window, and a wide tiled shower with frameless glass doors. The three spare bedrooms and 2nd full bath are located in a long hall just off the living room, past the laundry room. There is no carpet in this home, making it much easier to maintain. The second full bath includes dual sinks and a tub/shower combo that can be closed off for privacy. The home's exterior has recently been repainted, and there is an active termite bond with Terminix!