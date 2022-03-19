4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $282,500

Be the first to know
A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark in February, a local te…
Dothan is setting a high bar for future development along the Highway 84 East Corridor.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, returns to Dothan with the opening of its newest restaurant Tuesday, March 15 at 189 Jo…
Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday, according to an al.com story.
A Dothan man has been charged with theft after stealing a vehicle from a local car lot during business hours.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Headland head coach Bubber Birdsong thought it was going to drop in. So too did Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland.
Q: I saw a metal “CITY WATER” lid on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Lena Street with “FLOWERS FDY & MACH WKS” and “DOTHAN ALA” in …
Paving work will close a busy West Main Street starting Wednesday morning.
Bob Pforte and his partner, son John Pforte, have sold their Bob Pforte Motors auto dealership.
