Welcome to Halls Creek. Improved Price Reduction! We are ready to showcase our New Homes! Yes! 5 Brand New Homes are ready for viewing! This active listing is our Most popular Plan. The CALI looks just like the DECORATED MODEL. A spacious 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bath smart home with1747 sq .ft of pleasure to live in. WOW!!! As you enter the wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath There is another bedroom next to the laundry room just as you come in from the garage entering the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. You can sit at your huge island or eat-in dining area for family meals. Relax in the open spaced living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Off the living area you have the master suite with a huge closet in your attached bath with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is under construction but will be ready to close by end of August. So you can see the actual house! Pictures depict a similar to be completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. Buyer and their agent should satisfy themselves with pertinent information. One Year Termite Bond. All homes come with Gas heat and range stove.