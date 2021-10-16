4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $284,500

This immaculate 4BR/2BA brick home located in a prestigious neighborhood with sidewalks features hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, screened-in porch, sunroom that could also serve as a dining room, fruit trees, koi pond, circle drive for additional parking, and much more. Also included is a bonus room with option to use as 5th bedroom, storage room, and a walk-in attic space with the potential of ROI if finished out to create more livable square footage.