4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $285,000

4 Bedroom 2 bath 2125 sq/ft. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Garage large enough to fit 2 standard SUVs. Community pool. Fenced-in backyard. About ten minutes to downtown Dothan. Hardy board exterior for low maintenance. The exterior of the house has been newly repainted.

