4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $285,000

REHOBETH 4 bedrooms 2 Baths Beautiful like New Home. Enter foyer to open Cathedral ceiling/ fireplace(SEAG) and large kitchen and dining area. Master boast of large walk-in closet, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Large Fenced Back Yard. Located near the entrance of Park Ridge just off of South Park only 400 ft from one of two Community Pools. Tankless water heater. Awesome security System. Hvac Service Contract. Home is energy efficient. Alabama Power/City of Dothan