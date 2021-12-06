 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $287,000

Charming home in Jamestown gated community w/the conveniences of inside the RCC. Beautiful hardwood floors in downstairs living areas & bedrooms; spacious grand room w/fireplace; sep dining room; cozy sunroom overlooking small courtyard; two bdrms downstairs including master suite w/walk in closet, built in cabinets & french doors to the back yard; two bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs; plantation shutters; large walk in laundry room; great natural sunlight throughout & amazing attic storage.

