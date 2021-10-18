With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 2 bath floorplan won't disappoint! The Bridgeport delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and a generous walk in closet. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $288,799
