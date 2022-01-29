4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $288,900

Situated at the edge of the Garden District, this NEW build home is central to all of Dothan's amenities. CEMENT siding, Natural Gas Direct Vent Fireplace, laminate flooring, TWO ovens in the home (one gas and one electric), LARGE walk in pantry, Tiled Showers and floors in bathrooms, TWO tankless hot water heaters, Laundry room features double hookups. NEW plumbing. Priced under $100 a square foot. Call TODAY for a viewing! Home was re-built using part of an older foundation w/ a crawlspace.