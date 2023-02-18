If you're looking for a like new 4 bedroom home on the West side of town look no further! This home was built in 2020 and is still clean and move in ready. The many windows across the back of the home create lots of natural light for the living area and kitchen. The kitchen has all white cabinets with stunning granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliances, and a large pantry. The laundry room is inside and has cabinets for storage as well as a hanging rack. The split floorplan has the master off of the living room and the 3 secondary bedrooms on the other side of the home near the entryway. The 2 car garage has a side entry and windows that provide even more natural light. The master bedroom is very spacious and the master bath has double sinks, a nice sized shower, and a roomy walk in closet. Out back you will find a lovely covered back porch to relax on while enjoying the fully fenced backyard. All of the main areas have luxury vinyl flooring, there is tile in the wet spaces, and carpet in the bedrooms. Seriously, there will be nothing for you to do except move in!