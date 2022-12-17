4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,900

775 Skipper Road home is move-in ready and in Rehobeth school district. Home is like-new, 4/2 split floor plan, brick and vinyl with many custom features. Open floor plan with oversized living area plus eat-in kitchen with separate dining area. 9-foot ceilings through most of the house with additional trey ceilings in living room and master. Master bath host, tiled shower with granite countertops in kitchen and both baths. House offers a two-car garage with lots of storage. Termite bond just renewed with Taybor Pest Control. Rear covered concrete patio is extended by custom constructed wooden deck which surrounds above ground pool overlooking gorgeous pasture/field behind home. Sheds do not remain.