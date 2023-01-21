4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,900

This Home Is Better Than Brand New and Is Located in the Popular Hidden Lake Subdivision. It has a Very Functional Floorplan with Bright and Airy Colors Which Make You Feel Right At Home. You Will Find Tons of Storage and Upgrades In This Home. The Kitchen is Beautiful and Features Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Laundry Room is Large and Has Lots of Storage. The Inviting Master Suite Features Trey Ceilings and the Master Bathroom Has Double Vanities, Granite Countertops, Tile Shower and Large Walk In Closet. When You Walk Outside You Will Notice the Covered Back Porch Overlooking the Nice Sized Back Yard. This Home is a Must See!