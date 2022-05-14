4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,900

Adorable home only five years old in Homestead subdivision. This four bedroom, two bath, split floor plan features all brick exterior, granite countertops in the kitchen and bath. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, 9 foot and11 foot ceilings throughout, large tile shower in the master with the double vanities. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, security system and sprinkler system. Beautiful backyard featuring a covered porch in a new patio area.