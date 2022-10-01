This home features a lot of amenities to include:4 Bedrooms 2.5 bath home with a bonus room upstairs located in Park Ridge subdivision. It also includes a community pool, Low-E Argon gas windows, tankless water heater, gas fireplace, granite countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, tile shower with glass frameless door, soft-close cabinets throughout, and also storage area in attic above garage. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual vanities with a separate tile shower and soaking tub. Don't miss your chance to see this one, it will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,999
