 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $290,000

4 Bedroom 2 bath 2125 sq/ft. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Garage large enough to fit 2 standard SUVs. Community pool. Fenced-in backyard. About ten minutes to downtown Dothan. Hardy board exterior for low maintenance. The exterior of the house is being repainted. Seller is offering agent incentive until September 15.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert