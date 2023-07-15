Fabulous move-in ready home has been very gently used and and well cared for! Wonderful open/split floor plan with huge grand room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast areas that ideally flow for large gatherings! Grand room has double trey ceilings, wood floors and ceiling fan. Kitchen appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplash, island w/counter bar, stainless appliances, pantry and cabinet with Lazy Susan! Large Master suite, with try ceiling, huge walk-in closet, double vanities, linen closet and additional closet with shelving for storage, walk-in tile shower with accessible bars and separate water closet. Screened porch and fenced back yard add to a year-round enjoyment! Side-entry 2-car garage! Termite Bond! Hurry- this wont last!