Fabulous move-in ready home has been very gently used and and well cared for! Wonderful open/split floor plan with huge grand room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast areas that ideally flow for large gatherings! Grand room has double trey ceilings, wood floors and ceiling fan. Kitchen appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplash, island w/counter bar, stainless appliances, pantry and cabinet with Lazy Susan! Large Master suite, with try ceiling, huge walk-in closet, double vanities, linen closet and additional closet with shelving for storage, walk-in tile shower with accessible bars and separate water closet. Screened porch and fenced back yard add to a year-round enjoyment! Side-entry 2-car garage! Termite Bond! Hurry- this wont last!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn football coaching legend Pat Dye’s homestead, Crooked Oaks Farm, has been gifted to the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation (AUREF…
The Dothan 10-U All-Stars softball team won the Dixie Angels state tournament in Eufaula on Tuesday, completing a dominant run by beating Mont…
Two former NFL players and four coaches who have more than 130 combined years of guiding athletes are the latest selections for inductions int…
Houston County could possibly do away with its weather sirens beginning in the new year.
Jake Gross acknowledges he was a little more pumped up than normal to play this past Friday night as his Auburn Orange all-stars baseball team…