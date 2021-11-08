THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open family room, which also connects to the dining room. The kitchen island has tons of storage space, an eat-in bar top, and pantry. Bonus room upstairs with half bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Alabama-based Army surgeon who has previously claimed the COVID vaccine contained a substance found in antifreeze testified this week the military has ignored her warnings about the shot. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an aviation safety officer and Army flight surgeon stationed at Fort Rucker, spoke this week at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. Testifying ...
It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal va…
- Updated
A Dothan pastor and nonprofit leader with a long criminal history was indicted on drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s …
- Updated
A driver from Blountstown and her two young passengers were seriously injured in a traffic crash in Calhoun County early Tuesday morning, acco…
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for biting off part of a security guard’s finger at a local nightclub.
- Updated
DONALSONVILLE—A Seminole County, Georgia, man has been charged in the deaths of his grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, whose bodies were f…
- Updated
Reithoffer Shows added some new rides to the midway for Dothan’s 77th National Peanut Festival that its president boasts will be the biggest a…
- Updated
When David Cosby headed to his daughter’s graveside to mark the fifth year since her passing, he didn’t expect a lot of company.
- Updated
ABBEVILLE – Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly shot and killed a Georgia man here Friday night.
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?