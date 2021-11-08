4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,499

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open family room, which also connects to the dining room. The kitchen island has tons of storage space, an eat-in bar top, and pantry. Bonus room upstairs with half bath.