4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $294,900

Like new home in the beautiful Park Ridge S/D. Fantastic floor plan with split bedrooms and master on back of home. The Entry way leads into the open dining/kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets and large island. The living/family room is spacious and leads outside to covered patio and awesome fenced backyard. Master bath features dual vanities and walk-in closet, other guest bedrooms a very spacious and share hall bath. This home is so move-in ready, and you will love it. Subdivision has Community pool.