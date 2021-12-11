Enjoy the view of the lake from this wonderful home. Kitchen & all baths have beautiful granite. Great floor plan, lg room w/ vaulted ceiling that could be a study, 2nd family room, formal dining, or 4th br. Kitchen with lg island overlooks spectacular GR for entertaining lots of folks. You can also sit on your back porch, lg dining area in kitchen, or MBR & enjoy the view of the lake. Master suite has fabulous bath w/ceramic tile steam shower & lg walkin closet. Laundry connects to hall & MBR.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $295,000
