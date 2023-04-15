This beautiful one-story home located in the Park Ridge neighborhood is in like new condition with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has MANY upgrades without the upgrade price! Some of those upgrades include hardwood floors throughout with tile in the wet areas (no carpet), a sit-down vanity in the master bath, blinds, fencing, 21 x 16 patio, and thousands of dollars' worth of landscaping. The den is very large with a vaulted ceiling giving you and your guests plenty of space to feel comfortable! All bedrooms are large and all but one have walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms is being used as a huge pantry, but the kitchen has a very large pantry as well. The home is energy-efficient with double pane Low-E argon gas windows and a tankless gas water heater. The community includes not one, but two neighborhood pools, sidewalks, and beautiful landscaping! It is located in the Rehobeth school district.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $295,317
