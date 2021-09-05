With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 3 bath floorplan with a bonus room won't disappoint! The Savannah III delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, gardeng tub/shower combo and a generous walk in closet. Three more large bedrooms complete this plan along with a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an entertainment area or guest room with its attached full bathroom. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $295,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
Whenever you start a new medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist about the best time of day to take it for maximum effect.
- Updated
Tornadoes and strong wind gusts moved through the Dothan area Tuesday afternoon and evening downing trees and causing structural damage.
- Updated
A driver was taken to a local hospital with possible injuries after a Marianna traffic crash last Friday, Aug. 27.
- Updated
Boots were on medical floors Monday as Southeast Health became the first Alabama hospital to receive much needed help from the U.S. Department…
You voted and the results are in!
- Updated
The Wiregrass saw remnants of Hurricane Ida as two weak tornadoes damaged property in Taylor and Midland City Tuesday evening during an unexpe…
- Updated
Two large signs, one along the small road leading to the Peacock Bridge Road boat ramp and the other right beside the ramp, give public warnin…
- Updated
Barrels have been moved to reveal new lanes added to Highway 84 West that are helping to reduce congestion at the awkward, side-by-side inters…