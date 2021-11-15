4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $296,199

With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 3 bath floorplan with a bonus room won't disappoint! The Savannah III delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, gardeng tub/shower combo and a generous walk in closet. Three more large bedrooms complete this plan along with a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an entertainment area or guest room with its attached full bathroom. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.