4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $298,900

- Updated
With more than four decades in television news, Reginald Jones and Wayne May have worked a lot of stories and seen a lot of changes.
- Updated
Q: What is the history of roller skating rinks in Dothan?
- Updated
Southeast Health is among the top 11% of U.S. health systems overusing low-value health services, according to a Johns Hopkins University stud…
- Updated
Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…
- Updated
The words “Make History” line the wall leading to the locker room for the basketball team, but those who braved the freezing temperatures on F…
- Updated
BIRMINGHAM — The police chief in a small Alabama town that received about half its municipal revenue from fines and forfeitures linked to aggr…
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for robbery after threatening an acquaintance with a firearm in public.
- Updated
Emmanuel Henderson scored 20 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals in helping Geneva County to a 59-45 win over Dale County on…
- Updated
SKIPPERVILLE – Avery Roberts hit two free throws with three seconds left in lifting G.W. Long over Providence Christian 60-59 in high school b…
- Updated
I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…