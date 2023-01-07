4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

Retiring Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby “did his best to hold back SpaceX,” Elon Musk said on Twitter today. Musk’s shot came shortly after Shelby’s retirement on the day Shelby’s successor and former aide, Katie Britt, is sworn in to take Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Musk’s then-fledgling rocket company competed with so-called “legacy space” companies like Boeing and Northrop Grumman ...