 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

2022 new construction coming right up! Featuring granite counter tops, 4 bedrooms, and an open floor plan. The master bedroom encompasses its own master bath and spacious walk in closet. This house will be brick exterior and features a 2 car garage. With LVP floors, it will be family and pet friendly!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk: Departing Sen. Richard Shelby ‘did his best to hold back SpaceX’

Elon Musk: Departing Sen. Richard Shelby ‘did his best to hold back SpaceX’

Retiring Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby “did his best to hold back SpaceX,” Elon Musk said on Twitter today. Musk’s shot came shortly after Shelby’s retirement on the day Shelby’s successor and former aide, Katie Britt, is sworn in to take Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Musk’s then-fledgling rocket company competed with so-called “legacy space” companies like Boeing and Northrop Grumman ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert