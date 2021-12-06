4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

Want a new build home without a new build price? This home was completely re-built with only a few joists and foundation left from the original home! Situated at the edge of the Garden District, this home is central to all of Dothan's amenities. CEMENT siding, Natural Gas Direct Vent Fireplace, laminate flooring, TWO ovens in the home (one gas and one electric), LARGE walk in pantry, Tiled Showers and floors in bathrooms, TWO tankless hot water heaters, Laundry room features double hookups so you can use electric or gas, LARGE bonus room upstairs could be an additional bedroom, Energy efficient foam insulated walk in attic, all NEW water lines, and underground electric lines. The best thing about this home?? The price is UNDER $100 a square foot!! Call TODAY for a viewing!